Warm, above average weather lingers into next week

Temperatures will continue to run above average with little change in the overall weather pattern into next week.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene will merge with a cutoff low pressure system and slowly meander across the southeast U.S.. As a result, it will slow down the weather pattern keeping the Weather First area quiet with lots of sunshine and little change in temperatures lasting into next week.

High temperatures from Thursday to Monday are expected to generally be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Night lows will be cool with mainly 40s and 50s.

A sharp cold front will slide through late Monday with cooler air funneling in behind it with temperatures dropping to near or below average and more fall-like from Tuesday through the rest of the week with highs in the 60s and night lows in the 40s.

Storm systems look to largely miss the area with no rain expected through much of if not all of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook has a high likelihood of below average precipitation in the October 1st through 5th period.