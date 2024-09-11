Warm, above average temperatures to continue for several days

Summertime warmth will continue to grip the area for several more days to come as temperatures will remain above average through the middle of September.

A sunny and at times hazy sky due to smoke from western U.S. wildfires is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures near the middle 80s.

A few more clouds are likely on Friday as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Francine move north into the Tennessee Valley region. It won’t be as warm with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Energy from Francine’s remnants combined with some moisture may lead to a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s.

Temperatures are expected to inch up a few more degrees on Sunday into next week with highs near or in the lower 80s.