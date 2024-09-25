Warm, above average temperatures expected to linger into next week

The season may be fall, but it’ll feel more like summer over the next several days as temperatures are expected to be well above average.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday and near or in the low 80s on Friday with 70s through the weekend into next week. Night lows are expected to be cool in the 40s and 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook from September 30th through October 4th has a high likelihood of above average temperatures.

Precipitation chances will also be few and far between over the next ten days as the Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook highlights below average precipitation.

A cold front will slide through by the middle of next week cooling off temperatures into the 60s for highs which is near to below average.