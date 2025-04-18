Walking through Easter weekend

Most of this weekend will turn out dry, but chances for rain increase throughout the day Sunday…

Low pressure will continue to work northeast over the next several hours, taking the low level moisture responsible for today’s cloud cover with it. Skies will clear into Saturday morning, with winds relaxing out of the northwest slightly as well.

Saturday is going to be on the pleasant side, especially compared to today. High temperatures will be below average, in the low to mid 50F’s. Not bad for this time of year but on the cooler side!

Winds will be slightly breezy on Saturday, still out of the northwest, ranging between 5 to 15 mph, with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will be mainly sunny as clouds remain south and east of the area.

Winds will shift to out of the ESE Saturday night, lowering to around 5 mph. Skies will remain clear during the evening, with an increase in the clouds beginning overnight. Low temperatures will be on the chilly side, in the low to mid 30F’s.

Rain chances increase on Sunday, however, we will start the day dry. This means your Easter morning activities are unlikely to be impacted by rain. Phew! Clouds will increase throughout the day, on the other hand, with showers becoming more widespread from south to north Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday, especially across southeastern Minnesota, in the mid 50F’s. Northern Iowa will be slightly cooler thanks to an earlier onset to clouds and showers.

Once again, Easter morning is currently expected to be dry. We’ll keep you updated on any changes that come with the forecast this weekend!