Very Slim Rain Chances

We are going to see a few storms try to pop-up over the next few days, however these chances will remain very slim, with most of the area staying pretty dry as we go through the Fourth of July Weekend. In fact, it’s been so dry now, we are actually below-normal for our year-to-day precipitation total! Any rain we do squeeze out of these very slim chances won’t be enough to help this out too much, or the drought conditions throughout the area. The forecast is trying to change up for the better next week, with the long-range models continuing to show a few showers & storms moving into & through the Weather First Area.