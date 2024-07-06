Very isolated thunderstorms Saturday evening

There is a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the Weather First area through Saturday evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms may put down some heavy rain before clearing out. Most will stay dry with temperatures in the mid 70s to around 80.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday a quick cluster of thunderstorms is expected to push through most of the area in the wee hours of the morning. These are not expected to be severe, and will have limited moisture to work with.

By Sunday morning, a few lingering showers are possible early in the morning, but by mid-morning we should be dry. It will be quite warm and muggy with highs expected in the upper 70s to around 80. Skies partly to mostly cloudy.

Another bit of isolated shower/thunderstorm activity is possible Sunday evening and into early Monday morning. Again, most will stay dry but there is that isolated chance.

In the week ahead, things look very nice as temperatures climb into the 80s with very low chances of rain. Next weekend may see temperatures approaching 90 degrees! Enjoy the weather, and stay cool!