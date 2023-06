Two years ago, we had a heat wave where we saw temperatures north of 90°F for six of seven days at Rochester International Airport. The day we didn’t, we hit 89°F. We also hit 95°F twice that week (June 4-10). That week, we broke the record for highs twice on June 4 & 5 (when we hit 93°F and 95°F respectively).

That kind of warmth is not expected this week, but it will still feel like Summer.