Updated Mother’s Day Forecast

Mother’s Day is expected to start out as sunny as Saturday will be almost all day. It will also be the warmest day of the week, where highs will top out in the low-80s. If you have brunch plans or lunch plans on Mother’s Day, you should be all set.

Dinner could be a little different. Some isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. The best chance will be in northern Iowa. There is even an outside shot that these storms could become more scattered later in the day, but the lack of moisture forecasted in the air could make it more difficult for showers to become more widespread.