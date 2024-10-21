Up-and-down temperature swings this week with slight rain chances

Temperatures will be on a wide rollercoaster ride this week as a series of cold fronts will pass through which may bring some rain chances to the area.

High temperatures on Monday will be unseasonably warm as they push to near or in the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

It’ll still be mild on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s before a cold front slides through the area by Wednesday morning sending a surge of cool, Canadian air into the area as temperatures return closer to normal with highs in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will get a bump back into the middle 60s on Thursday before another front passes through Thursday night cooling temperatures back off into the 50s on Friday and through the weekend.

As far as rain chances this week, a system will pass through Iowa late Monday night into Tuesday morning which may bring a spotty shower or sprinkles to parts of north Iowa.

The second front that will pass through will bring the chance of showers to the area sometime in the late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night timeframe. There are still some uncertainties on the exact timing which will get nailed down as it gets closer.