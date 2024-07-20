Unsettled weather to continue through early next week, slightly warmer and more humid as well

The weather has varied decently from one side of the viewing area to the other today. We’ve seen more sunshine and warmer temperatures closer to Rochester, with more cloud cover, cooler temperatures and rain near Mason City. This will continue to be the trend through the remainder of this afternoon, with gradual clearing this evening as the sun sets and we loose the daytime destabilization that has helped kick these showers off.

A nebulous area of low pressure that is currently stretched across Iowa will slowly slide southeast over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, there will be a cold front tracking into the area from the north going into tomorrow, which will likely kick off scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon hours.

Not everyone will see rain, however, and I certainly wouldn’t cancel any of your outdoor plans. You may need to dodge a few of those drops though!

Temperatures will be right around 80F for Sunday, with dew point levels in the slightly humid range but not oppressive.

Monday and Tuesday are going to be very similar, with continued storm chances and high temperatures hanging right around 80F. The best chances for storms will be during each afternoon, but again, not everyone is expected to see rain nor rain that lasts all that long.

Wednesday the chance of storms begins to dwindle, but there will still be a slight chance of isolated t-storms during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday storm chances exit the area and we aren’t expecting daily highs to deviate too much from the 80F mark. Long term, even warmer temperatures look to return next weekend, with highs in the mid 80F’s and plenty of sunshine.