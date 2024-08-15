Unsettled through Friday, pleasant weekend ahead

Warm, humid air and an upper level storm system have led to some shower activity Thursday afternoon. There is a continued chance of occasional showers into Thursday evening. A mostly cloudy sky will remain through Thursday night before showers develop again on Friday.

Friday is going to be a breezy, unsettled, and somewhat cooler day with highs in the low 70s. There is a continued likelihood of scattered shower activity through the day Friday. Some showers could produce a good, soaking rain, and there is a chance of some developing into weaker thunderstorms with downpours.

Beyond Friday, the weekend is shaping up nicely, as is most of next week. Clouds will be stubborn to break Saturday, but there will be more sunshine Saturday afternoon than in the morning. Temperatures will remain below average Saturday, but will rebound to the upper 70s Sunday.

Next week will generally be warm and sunny with temperatures running near or slightly below average. Highs look to stay in the mid to upper-70s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.