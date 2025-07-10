Unsettled through Friday night with occasional showers and thunderstorms

The active weather pattern continues from Thursday night through Friday night before things settle down this weekend.

After a storm system moved through Thursday morning and kept showers around into the afternoon, additional thunderstorms have been developing in parts of southern Minnesota and north Iowa. These will remain isolated, so most of us will miss out on the late Thursday showers and storms. However, they’re slow-moving and efficiently producing rain, so some locations will get some heavy downpours.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will move from Nebraska into Iowa tonight, bringing another batch of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Some of those will be strong, especially in parts of central to north Iowa. Rain will push into southern Minnesota late tonight and early Friday morning. Like Thursday, some of the light rain will linger through Friday morning. Following Friday morning’s rain, a few, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon to evening.

But wait! There’s more! A cold front pushing west to east across Minnesota and Iowa will be the focus for some Friday night to early Saturday morning showers and thunderstorms. These could be rumbling through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa closer to Midnight Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Despite a few, lingering showers Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend is shaping up to be nice and quiet. Clouds will slowly break through Saturday while highs remain in the upper 70s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs returning to the lower-80s.