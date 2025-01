Temperatures will have some variety this week, but will remain above average all week long. Highs on Tuesday will be nearing record territory, and will be even milder on Thursday. In between, we’ve got a day of cooler air on Wednesday, but highs in the 30s are still well above average.

Colder, more seasonable air won’t make a return until late this coming weekend, then highs will return to the lower 20s.