Unseasonably cool with sparse rain chances into next week

Temperatures will continue to trend below average over the next several days as cooler and drier Canadian air makes its presence felt across the Weather First area.

Clouds will gradually clear with skies becoming mostly sunny on Thursday. A northwest breeze behind a passing cold front will help keep temperatures below average with highs around or in the low 70s.

Friday morning will start cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few afternoon clouds will pop, but still a mostly sunny and cooler than average day is expected with highs near 70°.

The early fall-like weather carries over into the weekend. Saturday will start cool with upper 40s to lower 50s before warming into the low 70s for highs under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday will be a bit warmer as high temperatures get back into the middle 70s.

Temperatures will continue to inch up a degree or two through the middle of next week as highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The northwest flow will lead to a dry airmass as storms will stay mainly clear of the area as rain chances look few and far between through at least the middle of next week.