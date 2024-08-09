Unseasonably cool, breezy Friday

The week will end feeling more like late September than early August.

An upper level trough over the northern Great Lakes will continue to have its influence on the Weather First area. It’ll bring down unseasonably cool air from Canada thanks to an at times breezy northwest wind.

As a result, temperatures will be well below average as highs will struggle to get out of the 60s for most. A few communities may touch 70°.

Energy from the trough combined with daytime heating may be enough to pop a few isolated showers. However, with dew point temperatures likely in the 40s and 50s, there will be a lot of dry air in place so only a few sprinkles may make it to the surface.

Clouds will clear Friday night as high pressure builds in from the northwest also leading to lighter winds. The result will be very cool temperatures as they fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Saturday morning.