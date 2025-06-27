Uncertain storm chances this weekend

After a temporary break Friday, the heat, humidity, and storm chances return heading into the weekend. The full details on storm chances, however, are far from certain.

For the last several days, model guidance has been in good agreement on Saturday being a dry day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. However, as of the last 24 hours or so, some guidance has changed its tune.

As upper level ridging builds to the south of the region, the jet stream will be located nearby to the north of the viewing area. This exposes our area to what we often call “ridge riders”, a name given to large storm complexes that circumnavigate the northern periphery of high pressure ridges to the north. These “ridge riders” are extremely unpredictable and difficult to forecast, making the details surrounding them a headache to hash out.

Some model guidance is friendly with the idea of a large storm complex sweeping through early Saturday morning, with spotty shower and storm chances lingering into the afternoon. With that said, have added a slight chance for thunderstorms to the forecast for now, but the day could easily end up being completely dry!

Will have to monitor closely over the next day or so, especially with big Rochesterfest plans Saturday!

Saturday will be a warm and humid day, with high temperatures in the mid-upper 80F’s, and dew points nearing 70F.

A better chance of storms arrives Saturday night into Sunday, but how this activity evolves will depend on if any storms do indeed pass through Saturday.

A cold front passes through Sunday, setting the stage for a more widespread storm chance across the area, especially during the afternoon hours. Dew points will remain near 70F, providing plenty of moisture for storms to work with. Additional, higher amounts of wind shear and instability will be present Sunday afternoon.

With these conditions in place, there is a concern for severe thunderstorms during this time frame. Again, the finer details are very difficult to pin down, but storms, potentially severe, will be possible Sunday. Something to keep a close eye on this weekend!

Sunday will be another muggy and warm day, with highs in the mid-upper 80F’s once again.