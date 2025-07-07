Typical July warmth this week with few chances for rain

The weather for the first full week of July is expected to be typical for this part of the summer with near to slightly above average temperatures along with a few chances for rain.

There is expected to be little range in temperatures throughout the week as afternoon highs will generally be around the lower-to-middle- 80s and night lows in the lower-to-middle- 60s. Most days will feature plentiful sunshine with some clouds here and there.

The humidity will be noticeable at times, but will start to increase Thursday and Friday as a storm system approaches the area with showers and thunderstorms likely on Friday.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will be late Monday into Tuesday morning with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible on Tuesday afternoon.

Sunshine and dry weather is likely into the weekend with highs near to slightly above average around or in the lower 80s.