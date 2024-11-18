Turning the corner on temperatures this week

It was an absolutely beautiful day today across the Weather First area, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 50F’s, and winds that were not terribly gusty.

In fact, when comparing today’s recorded low and high temperatures to the climatological normal high and low, we came out around 10F warmer than average! Climatology is going to be catching up with us quickly this upcoming week; however, resulting in any semblance of warmth becoming a distant memory.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 50F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but unlike today, there will be plenty of cloud cover blocking out any chances of sun.

As an area of low pressure tracks through the area and stalls to our north, cold air will wrap around the backside of the low and funnel into the Upper Midwest by Tuesday night. Low’s Tuesday night will drop to around the freezing level, with high temperatures Wednesday only making it into the mid to upper 30F’s.

The cold air doesn’t budge through the remainder of the extended forecast. The jet stream will be located predominantly to the south of our area through the beginning of next week, allowing persistent Canadian air to filter into the northern United States and hang around for the foreseeable future. That said, highs will be in the mid to upper 30F’s through the middle of next week.

Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the sun and warmer temperatures today! It’s quite likely that we are turning the corner from fall to winter here in the next week or so, with the colder weather here to stay.