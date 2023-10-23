Turning sharply colder by end of week

Enjoy the mild temperatures through the middle of the week as a sharply colder airmass will settle overhead heading into the weekend.

A lobe of cold air over Canada will descend southward and come crashing into the region on Friday as high pressure briefly moves in.

Temperatures will go from the 60s and 70s this week to the 40s for highs on Friday with well below average readings lasting through the weekend. Night lows will be in the 20s and 30s with the first widespread freeze possible by Monday morning.

A system moving through Saturday night and Sunday will lead to additional chances for rain with some snowflakes possibly mixed in.