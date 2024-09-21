Turning much cooler on Sunday after isolated storms conclude summer

The first day of fall is Sunday, and it will certainly feel like it.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible through Saturday evening and a cold front moves through.

There is a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather this evening. Any strong to severe storms, while isolated in nature, may produce large hail and strong winds for a short time. Pockets of brief heavy downpours are also possible.

On Sunday, clouds will linger around during the morning. It will be much cooler and less humid. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 50s during the morning hours, before topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s for most areas.

The tranquil weather continues through the week, with temps near average for this time of year. We will monitor the forecast, but it appears we won’t see any rainfall for several days, perhaps not until next weekend.

Enjoy the beautiful weather to come!