Turning much colder for Thanksgiving and beyond
Temperatures will be up and down and remain near or above average through Wednesday before some chilly Canadian air pushes in just in time for Thanksgiving.
A series of cold fronts will slide through the area this week. The first will pass through Tuesday with temperatures taking a bit of a hit with highs near 40°.
Temperatures will rebound into the mid-to-upper 40s on Wednesday before a second cold front slides through Wednesday night with much colder air to follow.
High temperatures on Thanksgiving Day into next week will generally be in the low-to-mid 30s with night lows in the teens and 20s.
The Climate Prediction Center has the area and much of the country as having below-normal temperatures lasting into next week.