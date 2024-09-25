Tuesday’s Almanac (09/24/24)

Temperatures across the Weather First area today we not too far off the mark compared to the average high temperature for this time of year. It was a perfect early fall day, with a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable dew points, and a light breeze.

Rochester saw a high of 71F at the airport, with the average high for this time of year being 69F. The morning low was 44F, slightly below the long term average low of 47F. Neither the high nor the low came close to the record high and low temperature for Rochester though. The record high for September 24th is 89F, set back in 2017. The record low for September 24th is 27F, set back in 1942…BRRRR.

Regarding precipitation, no appreciable rain fell across most of the viewing area today, with any precipitation being limited to Hancock and Winnebago counties. Rochester is currently 2.13″ of rain below average for the month as of the 24th, while Mason City is 2.25″ below average for the month. The same values hold for seasonal rainfall deficits.

While Rochester is still 3.45″ of rain above average for the year as of September 24th, Mason City is behind by about 1.30″. The bottom line is that some folks across the Weather First area could certainly use some rain. Unfortunately, looking at the extended forecast, no widespread rain is on the horizon anytime soon. Hopefully this changes some heading into October!