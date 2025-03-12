Tuesday’s (3/11/25) Almanac

Temperatures across the area were quite a bit cooler Tuesday than they were Monday…by nearly 20 degrees in some cases! Despite this cool down, temperatures were still well above average for this time of year!

For most locations, high temperatures were in the mid to upper 40F’s Tuesday afternoon. Northern Iowa saw the warmest temperatures across the region, with highs at 50F.

Morning low temperatures were cooler, but still on the mild side relative to average, in the low 30F’s for most locations.

The observed high in Rochester, MN today was 47F, falling 10F above the average high for March 11th, which is 37F. The morning low was 31F, which also falls 10F above the long term average low for March 11th, which is 21F.

These temperatures are a far cry from setting any records. The record high for March 11th was set just one year ago, at 74F. The record low of -29F was set back in 1948. Can you even imagine it being that cold still?!?! No thanks!

We have not received any new snow or rain across the area since last week, leaving our monthly totals unchanged. We are still above average in terms of monthly rainfall, while below average in terms of monthly snowfall.