Tuesday Storms

The setup is looking extremely similar to what we experienced Friday afternoon and evening. Although, we are looking less likely to see severe weather as of now.

Showers and storms earlier in the day will make it difficult for us to build energy locally. There will be more clearing earlier in the day Tuesday south of us. The more favorable environment is, once again, south and east of us.

Even the warm front is most likely to end up around as north as the Minnesota/Iowa border (which is about where it ended up last time). The warm front will also work to elevate thunderstorms just like Friday afternoon.