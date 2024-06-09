Tuesday rain update: A change in timing

Instead of getting showers during Tuesday afternoon, rain is expected to occur during the morning. Rainfall totals are still trending light, under half an inch across all communities. This is a line of showers that will be getting weaker as it moves closer to our area. By about 2-3 PM, rainfall will be wrapped up for most (if not all). Severe weather is still not expected.

This will be the opener before a bunch of rain chances heading into the second half of this week.