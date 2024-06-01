Tuesday Night Storms

Another round of storms is forecasted Tuesday night into Wednesday. A couple showers could linger on Wednesday, but most of the rainfall is currently forecasted to fall Tuesday evening. As for how much rainfall we could get, it is too early to tell how much we will get.

At first glance, this is another round of storms that could bring heavy rainfall, but updates will be added on these storms throughout the next couple days leading up to when the rain arrives. Once the cold front behind this line of storms passes through, we will be cooling off in the second half of next week.