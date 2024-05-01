Tuesday night rainfall recap
We had our first severe thunderstorm warning of 2024 in southeast Minnesota due to strong winds Tuesday night. Within that line of storms that passed through around 7:45-8:45 PM (the Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired at 8:30 PM) was where our highest rainfall totals were reported.
Northern Iowa had lower rainfall totals as the line of storms passed north of the Minnesota/Iowa border. This is despite the rainfall that developed closer to 8-9 PM.
Side Note: There were several communities that had multiple reports. In situations with multiple reports, the highest report was added here.