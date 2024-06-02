Tuesday evening: Storms and more widespread rainfall

Unlike Sunday night into Monday morning, Tuesday night’s storms are trending to be more of a line of thunderstorms. As such, rainfall totals should end up being more consistent than what is forecasted through Monday morning. There is still some uncertainty on exactly how much rain we will get, but there is potential for communities to get more than an inch of rain. In addition, storms could feature some strong wind gusts. All of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather due to that threat for strong wind gusts.

In addition to storms on Tuesday, a few showers could trail behind the cold front and storms on Wednesday. This rain would be very light and not cause any impacts. Most of us should stay dry on Wednesday as the showers are most likely to occur northeast of us.