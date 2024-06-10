Tuesday: Early showers & afternoon, isolated storms

We have two rounds of rain in the forecast. The first, and more likely of the two, is some light rainfall during the late morning hours (8 AM-Noon is when rain is most likely to occur). Rainfall totals from this will be under 0.25″ (a quarter of an inch), and some of you may not even see much of anything from these showers.

The second round is less likely to occur in your community, but would bring more rain if you did get it. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop out ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone will get rain from these storms, but those who do have the chance to experience gusty winds and large hail. Anyone who gets hit with these cells could see as high as 0.25″ to 0.5″. Rainfall would likely last less than 30 minutes unless you get hit with multiple cells.