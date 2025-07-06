Tropical Storm Chantal Approaches the Carolina’s Sunday

Tropical Storm Chantal, the 3rd named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has developed a few hundred miles off the coast of North and South Carolina as of Saturday afternoon…

Chantal is currently a weak tropical storm, with 45 mph sustained winds, and gusts up to 60 mph. The central pressure is down to 1006 millibars, with the storm itself moving north around 7 mph.

Chantal is currently experiencing stronger wind shear from the southwest, and is ingesting nearby dry air. Both these are key factors in keeping Chantal from intensifying all that much despite it being located over warmer waters.

Regardless of these relatively unfavorable environmental conditions, Chantal is expected to strengthen slightly overnight tonight, attaining a peak intensity with 50 mph sustained winds by early Sunday morning.

Chantal will make landfall in Central South Carolina early Sunday morning, tracking northward throughout the day on Sunday. By Sunday night, Chantal will likely become post-tropical, and dissipate over North Carolina.

Rain totals are expected to be quite impressive, with a wide swath of North and South Carolina seeing 3.00″ to 5.00″ of rain between now and early next week.

The primary concerns associated with Tropical Storm Chantal are those related to flash flooding, especially in urban areas. Fortunately, the storm is not expected to bring much, if any, storm surge to the Carolina’s.