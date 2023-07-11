Trending Sunny & Comfy For Tuesday

The cold front that brought us the strong & even few severe thunderstorms Monday evening is now to our south, meaning the north wind will keep our forecast sunny & quiet today, along with comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Another weak disturbance will increase our clouds by the evening, allowing for a few more showers, possibly a thunderstorm or two, to pop-up later in the evening. Our better chance for rain looks to hold off until around/after 12 AM Wednesday. A strong storm or two will be possible early on Wednesday, with the clouds and rain chances clearing up as we move through the afternoon & into the evening.

We aren’t done with the storm chances just yet, as scattered storms return on & off throughout the day on Thursday & Friday, with highs in the 80s both days as well. Isolated storm chance will remain in place over the weekend, along with highs in the lower 80s.