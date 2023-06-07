Trending More Comfortable Today

We are tracking overall a very comfortable & sunny Wednesday ahead of us. It will be a bit hazy once again, with the air quality not looking the greatest mainly early in the day, but that will be improving a bit as the day goes on.

A few showers & t-storms may clip our far western communities, along & west of I-35 early this morning, but the overall trend will be a sunny & comfortable one this afternoon. Any storms that make it into the Weather First Area will remain below severe limits, with pockets of heavy rain & frequent lightning the main concerns.

We are nearing 80°, if not there again, starting Thursday, with this trend lasting through the weekend & into early next week.

Rain chances are looking bleak once again, with our next opportunity arriving with a few isolated t-storm chances Friday, and more scattered & numerous storm chances throughout Saturday.