Tracking weekend storm chances

The unseasonably warm temperature expected this weekend will also bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

A summer like airmass of warmth, moisture and some instability will make it’s way into the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. The result, a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance is north of I-90.

Severe thunderstorms aren’t expected as the current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has that threat well north and west of the local area.