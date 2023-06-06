Tracking Tuesday’s T-Storms
Scattered, on & off t-storms will remain in the forecast throughout the day on Tuesday. This means two things; 1, not everyone will see the rain. But those that do, expect pockets of heavy rain at times & a little thunder as well. 2, there will be dry time between the rain & rumble chances, meaning Tuesday is not a complete washout. Any storms that rumble through Tuesday, just like the past several days now, are not expected to reach severe criteria. Look for the rain to clear out by Wednesday afternoon.