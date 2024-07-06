Tracking Sunday’s low-end rain chances

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, but there are a few time periods to take note of as far as potential for rain and a few isolated thunderstorms.

Generally speaking, there is limited moisture and instability to work with. Therefore, any showers/storms are expected to be pretty light but we have seen a few lone storms sit over areas and produce locally heavy rainfall for an hour or two as of Saturday evening.

Early Sunday morning, a few showers/thunderstorms may be ongoing from late-night storms that are expected to quickly roll through. These will not be severe, and most should be dry by early-mid Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, another few isolated showers/thunderstorms may develop again, similar to Saturday. Another quick wave of rain may push through late Sunday into early Monday before we finally dry out for the week ahead!