Tracking rain chances this week

The weather pattern will undergo some big changes later this week which will lead to chances for rain, although not much is expected.

A weather system over the southwest United States on Monday will bring about the change in our weather for the latter half of the week.

A cold front will slide through the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday leading to the chance for a few scattered showers. It won’t be a lot, with most areas picking up nothing to around 0.10″ or less. The higher rain chances will reside north and west.

Another low end chance for rain is possible on Friday and colder air aloft interacts with some daytime instability.