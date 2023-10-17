Tracking midweek showers

A weak storm system will slide through the area on Wednesday leading to shower chances that will carry over into Thursday.

Limited moisture will be available as the system passes through Wednesday leading to chances for rain beginning in the early-to-mid morning timeframe. Showers will be scattered about throughout the day and night on Wednesday.

The system will pull east into the Great Lakes area on Thursday with wraparound moisture leading to shower chances at least through the morning hours.

Overall, this system will not be a soaker as rain amounts of less than 0.20″ are likely.