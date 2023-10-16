Tracking midweek rain chance

A weak clipper system will arrive midweek and provide the next chance for any measurable precipitation.

The system is off the Pacific northwest coast on Monday will drift across southern Canada and dive southeast into the northern plains on Tuesday and eventually Minnesota on Wednesday.

There isn’t a lot of moisture for this system to work with, however a few scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday. The system will pass over the Great Lakes area on Thursday with some wraparound moisture that may lead to a few more light showers.

Overall, most areas should see less than 0.25″ of rainfall.