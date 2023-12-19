Tracking a “wet”, not white, Christmas

A storm system will develop and track through the region heading into Christmas and with warmer than average temperatures, it will lead to rain as the predominant precipitation type.

The storm system, as of Tuesday, is still over the Pacific ocean so there are several uncertainties that remain with this particular system until it makes it ashore onto land and data can be sampled.

Early indication is the storm will be slow moving leading to multiple days of precipitation chances.

The storm will draw moisture northward with rain becoming likely Christmas Eve into Christmas day.

The storm will meander across the area through the middle of the week leading to a chance for rain on Tuesday with some colder air trying to make its way in resulting in a rain and snow mix on Wednesday with snow showers possible Thursday.

Granted the system is still several days to more than a week away so uncertainties on exact track, the storm strength, how much colder air will the storm tap into, any snow amounts and location, and more all remain. Expect these details to get ironed out in the coming days.