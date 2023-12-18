Tracking a Christmas Day storm

December has been a relatively quiet month with little precipitation and snowfall, however that looks to change heading towards Christmas.

The pattern looks to become more active with several chances for precipitation.

The first will come Thursday night into Friday as a passing wave may generate a few spotty rain showers.

A storm system will develop to the west with moisture increasing out ahead of it on Christmas Eve Day which may produce a few light rain showers.

The system will strengthen as it pushes into our region heading into Christmas Day, however there are still several uncertainties that remain on the overall track and timing of the system as it is over a week away.

One thing that is more clearer as that the ABC 6 Weather First area will initially be on the warm side of the storm so rain would be likely on Christmas Day with temperatures in the 40s.

As the storm moves closer to the area, the track becomes more uncertain which is important with regard to precipitation type and how much cold air will move in behind the storm for a potential rain to snow switchover, accumulations, when and where among other uncertainties.

Further details will get ironed out as new data comes in throughout the week.