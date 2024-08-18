Tonight and tomorrow’s forecast

Good evening southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa! Certainly a quiet evening and night in store for us locally, and another beautiful day ahead tomorrow!

We still have a few fair weather cumulus clouds out there, but those will continue to decrease in coverage this evening, and be gone entirely by overnight tonight.

Clear skies will allow our temperatures to fall a bit lower than what we have seen the last several days, with lows in the mid 50F’s for most of the Weather First area. Dew points will fall off as we head into the overnight hours, dropping into the low to mid 50F’s. Can’t rule out some patchy fog in low lying areas, but nothing widespread is expected.

Tomorrow we will wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50F’s, and rising. There likely will be some afternoon cumulus cloud development again, just like we saw today. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70F’s to right around 80F. The difference between tomorrow and today; however, is that dew points will be 10F lower tomorrow than they were today. This means less humid!

Winds will be light tonight and tomorrow, out of the NE around 5 mph, so no gusty winds to blow things out of your hands or knock over those trash cans. Overall, tomorrow is shaping up to likely be the best day of the week for us locally. Yes, it’s a workday but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take whatever chance you get to be outside tomorrow morning and afternoon!