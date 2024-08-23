Tonight and Saturday’s forecast

Dew points have crept up a bit this afternoon, into the mid 60F’s across most of the Weather First area under a generally fair sky. Temperatures range from the mid 70F’s near Rochester to the low 80F’s in Mason City.

Tonight, dew points drop a little bit, back into the upper 50F’s, allowing it to feel more comfortable. Skies will remain generally clear to partly cloudy, with a breeze out of the S at around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will fall into upper 50F’s to low 60F’s, so a relatively comfortable night ahead!

Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the mid 80F’s, with dew points climbing into the low 70F’s by evening. The dew point increase will be courtesy of southerly winds coming in at 10 mph or so, gusting up to 15 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Soupy dew points stick with us into Saturday evening and night, and temperatures are only going to drop into the low 70F’s, thanks to the thick humidity.

There currently is a very slight chance of a few showers and t-storms later Saturday evening into Saturday night. With how warm the mid levels of the atmosphere will be; however, it is more likely that the Weather First area will remain dry. Stay tuned for more updates as we go through tonight and into tomorrow!

The main takeaway…one last comfortable night across the area before warmer temperatures and much higher humidity levels arrive on Saturday.