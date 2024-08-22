Tonight and Friday: What to expect

The heat and humidity will be cranking up this weekend, but in the meantime, we have comfortable weather sticking with us until tomorrow afternoon.

While cloud cover from the storm complex to our north has made its way out of the area, more high level clouds are expected to stream in this evening and overnight tonight. This will provide a fair bit of cloud cover at times, which will prevent temperatures from dropping as much as they would under a clear sky. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50F’s/lower 60F’s, with dew points in the mid to upper 50F’s.

There will be a slight chance of a shower or two across the area late tonight into Friday morning with some of that cloud cover. These are very low chances; however, and no washouts are expected by any means.

Friday will start out pleasant “feels like” wise, with temperatures in the low 60F’s, and dew points in the mid 50F’s. Winds will be breezy out of the south, so you likely will notice the wind heading out the door tomorrow. These winds will bring warmer and more humid air northward, which will lead to our dew points skyrocketing through the day. In fact, by the end of the day, dew points may be in the upper 60F’s! Soupy!

Temperatures are not expected to climb all that much given a good deal of cloud cover, so while the humidity will be increasing, high temperatures are expected to top out right near average for this time of year across the viewing area. The slight chance of showers mentioned previously decrease as the day goes on.

In general, a fair deal of clouds stick around tonight and tomorrow, with increasing dew points, gusty winds, and a slight chance of a few hit or miss showers.