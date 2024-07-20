Todays Almanac

It was a nearly perfect Friday with plenty of sunshine earlier in the day with temperatures and dew points in the comfortable range. Let’s take a look at where we stand in terms of our high temperatures compared to average as well as other interesting weather tidbits.

We reached 78F here in Rochester, MN today, which is just 2 degrees shy of the long term average for this time of year, which is 80F. The morning low was around 54F, which is quite a bit below the long term average low for this time of year, which is 61F. Chilly this morning!

We did not receive any rain here locally (although is wasn’t too far to the west). For the month of July we have already seen 4.52″ of rain, which is 1.92″ above average for the month so far. This brings our year to date rainfall totals up to 25.98″, which is 6.13″ inches above average! In short, we have had no shortage of rain so far this year.

Records wise, the record low for today was 44F set back in 1929…only 10F colder today and we would have broke that record. Yikes. The record high for today was 102F set back in 1940…we were no where near beating that.

Overall…not far off high temperature wise. The sad little bit about our average highs…they will be going down from here on out, just like the sun setting earlier and earlier each day. This is the time of summer where we hope for nice weather to get out and enjoy the outdoors because summer is passing by fast and it will be cooling off before we know it!