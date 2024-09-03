Today’s Almanac

It was an absolutely beautiful day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa today. Between the sunshine, the temperatures, dew points, and light winds…it really couldn’t get any better than what we saw today!

The average high for this time of year is 76F. We fell a little short of the that, checking in at 72F here in Rochester, with Mason City seeing the highest temperature today at 74F. This certainly doesn’t take away from the fact that today was a beautiful day though! At least today’s high wasn’t what it was this date back in 1929, which was 94F.

This morning, well, brrr it was a bit chilly! Here in Rochester, the low was 46F, which is well below the long term average low for this date of 55F. This doesn’t compare to the record low of 35F though, which was set back in 1909.

Regarding precipitation, we have not seen any rain this month yet, which isn’t of major significance given we are only 2 days into the month of September. Our yearly precipitation stands at 31.14″, which is 5.34″ of rain above the yearly average at this time.

Looking at the next week or two, our average highs and lows will begin dropping quite quickly. A majority of the next week or two looks to be above average in terms of temperatures locally. Precipitation is likely to be hard to come by though, since we only have a slight chance of rain this Thursday, and the following week looks mainly dry as well. Will be an interesting trend to watch as we head deeper into September.