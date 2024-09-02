Today’s Almanac

It could not have been a more beautiful day across the Weather First area!

Highs today reached the low 70F’s, dew points were in the 40F’s, and there was almost uninterrupted sunshine all day long! The pleasant weather is all thanks to northwesterly winds bringing cooler and drier air from Canada, and high pressure keeping us nearly cloud free.

Rochester reached a high of 71F today, which is quite a bit below the long term average of 76F. The low was 1 degree shy of the average low for this time of year, at 55F. If it wasn’t for dew points in the 50F’s last night, we could have gotten even cooler.

The record high for today was set back in 1937, when we clocked 94F degrees here in Rochester. The record low was set back in 1909, when we clocked in at 37F! Quite a variation in record highs and lows, and this is only going to become more common over the next few weeks as summer comes to an end and fall begins to fight through.

In terms of precipitation, we could go the entire month of September without seeing any rain and would still be above average for the calendar year in terms of rainfall. Drought is certainly not a concern around here, especially with the growing season coming to an end and another rain chance coming up this Thursday.