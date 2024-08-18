Today’s Almanac

With the quiet weather pattern ahead, you may see a lot of these almanac facts and stats over the next week or so. It’s been a while since we last checked in at where we are at rainfall wise and temperature wise, so lets dive in!

Most of the viewing area managed to reach or slightly top 80F today, thanks to plenty of sunshine! Believe it or not, we are entering that time of year where 80F is no longer the climatology “normal”. Of course that doesn’t mean it is unusual by any means, but going forward for the remainder of summer, reaching 80F is “above average” for this time of year. Summer is almost over.

The average high for this time of year is 78F and dropping. This mornings low was just 1F above the long term average low of 58F. The record high for this day was set back in 1936, at 99F. The record low for today was set back in 1915, at 42F.

From a precipitation perspective, we certainly could do with a bit of a break! For the month of August, we stand at 1.35″ above average for this time of the month. This only adds to us being above average in both seasonal and yearly precipitation. We are currently a staggering 6.43″ above average for seasonal rainfall so far, and are 6.13″ of rain above average in yearly rainfall! To say we have gotten a lot of rain lately is an understatement.

Temperatures for the this upcoming week will be right around average give or take a degree or two, with warmer temperatures arriving next weekend. It looks likely that we won’t be adding any rainfall to our August monthly total either, which is more of a relief for farmers at this point than a drawback. This next week will be a nice break for everyone!