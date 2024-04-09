Thursday to bring best rain chance of the week

Quiet weather is expected through the middle of the week before a storm system brings a chance of rain to the Weather First area on Thursday.

High temperatures will climb into the 60s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky.

A storm will develop in the southern plains and track northeast and largely bypass the area taking the bulk of precipitation with it on Thursday. However, another weaker system will move in behind it, and with enough energy and moisture, it’ll lead to the chance of rain showers.

Any showers will end late Thursday night with dry weather taking hold on Friday lasting through the weekend with warming temperatures.