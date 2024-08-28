Thursday thunderstorms with warm, humid weather lasting into weekend

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday with warm and humid weather continuing into the weekend.

Wednesday will be quiet with morning fog and clouds gradually clearing leading to sunshine and slightly above average temperatures near or in the low 80s.

A cold front will approach the area late in the afternoon and evening on Thursday leading to showers and thunderstorms. A few strong thunderstorms are possible with wind and hail being the primary threats.

The thunderstorms will be out of the area by Friday with near or slightly above average temperatures continuing into Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A shot of cool, fall-like air will arrive by Sunday heading into Labor Day Monday as temperatures will be below average with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.