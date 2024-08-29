Thursday thunderstorms followed by cool, dry stretch through Labor Day

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday followed by a pattern change to more fall-like weather as cooler, drier air arrives through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Thursday morning along an advancing warm front that’ll lift through the area. As it does, warm and humid air will move in which will provide fuel for showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening as a cold front slides through.

High temperatures will range from the middle-to-upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will surge into the 70s leading to a muggy day. The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be near or in the low 90s by afternoon.

The cold front will pass through during the evening hours with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely sometime after 6:00 PM. They’ll be out of the area by around 3:00 AM. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with strong winds as the main threat although hail and an isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Clouds will clear on Friday with drier and less humid air arriving with near average temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunshine will rule the sky over the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 80° before fall-like air arrives on Sunday and Labor Day Monday with highs in the lower 70s.